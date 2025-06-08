By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

We spent three nights in tents at Sound of Silence Camp on the Serengeti plains. We were amazed at what had been accomplished solar power and wifi internet for such a remote location. The camp merged a bush experience with luxury dining and an amazing array of curious wildlife. The weather in early June was mild and we slept comfortably with tent screens and mosquito nets.

Among the most inquisitive were the giraffe who tended to trek across the fields within view and then circle back behind the tents. They took the same trail as elephants coming in and out of view less than 100 meters from our tent.

Some small prey probably found protection within the camp which had no fences or boundaries to the animals. For example, hares and dik-diks were seen on almost every walk from our tent.

From the camp, we embarked on day trips to see what the Serengeti had to offer. Because strict no feeding, litter, or exiting the safari vehicles, humans could come incredibly close to the wildlife who viewed us as non-threatening metal boxes. One of our thrills was to drive up to a recent cheetah kill of a gazelle and see mother and cub feeding.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org