Combination Ivermectin Mebendazole Getting Attention

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Several human parasitic infections can require prolonged treatment to ensure effective eradication and prevent complications. The public is becoming aware of the potential need for a “parasite cleanse.” The clinical scenario, signs, symptoms, travel history and exposures are must be documents. Standard samples for ova and parasite detection are essential.

Here's a listing of parasite infections that my need prolonged treatment:

Leishmaniasis: This disease, caused by protozoa of the Leishmania genus, often requires lengthy treatment with antimonial drugs, which can have significant side effects.

Toxoplasmosis: While usually self-limiting in healthy individuals, treatment is recommended for immunosuppressed individuals (ie HIV), pregnant women, and those with severe symptoms, and it can require prolonged courses of medication.

Chagas disease: Caused by the Trypanosoma cruzi parasite found commonly in Brazil, this infection may require years of treatment, especially in severe cases. The parasite attacks the heart and causes heart failure and arrhythmias.

Cysticercosis: This infection, caused by encysted larvae of the Taenia solium tapeworm, can cause severe illness including brain invasision and may require prolonged treatment, especially in cases of disseminated cysticercosis.

Strongyloidiasis: This infection with the parasitic worm Strongyloides can persist for years in the intestines and may require prolonged treatment, particularly in cases of chronic strongyloidiasis.

Trichinellosis: In severe cases or those with complications, trichinellosis may require lengthy antiparasitic treatment, as the larvae can persist in muscle cells for a long time.

Amoebiasis: While some cases of amoebiasis are self-limiting, others, particularly amoebic dysentery from contaminated food or water, require thorough treatment, as inadequate treatment can lead to severe complications.

Giardiasis: Occurs from drinking lake or stream water. While acute giardiasis usually resolves on its own, chronic giardiasis can require prolonged treatment to eliminate the parasite.

The combination of ivermectin-mebendazole under a doctors direction can be used to address these infections in the context of a parasite cleanse. In some cases, other anti-parasitic agents are required.

McCullough Foundation epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher, MPH, reported on a paper from Yuwen et al who surveyed the emerging literature and found 36 clinical cases with a range of cancers that responded to prolonged antiparasitic treatment. This adds to the growing mechanistic literature that Dr. McCullough summarized on Outside the Beltway with John Fredericks, April 28, 2025.

The Wellness Company combination product is sold in 90 day supplies and is readily available to the public with physician consultation. Future research is warranted on the anticancer effects of antiparasitic drugs. Recently, Sulik et al, reported that ivermectin and its chemical derivatives had broad antineoplastic effects in preclinical experiments. Similarly, Guerini et al, summarized very positive preclinical data on mebendazole in treating cancers in translational studies. This combination is very attractive for large prospective, double-blind, randomized placebo-controlled trials in common cancers. Many oncology patients don’t feel they can wait given the excellent safety profile of both drugs.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company

www.twc.health/courage

