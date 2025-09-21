End of School and Employment Vaccine Requirements Coming?

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this update from the Ask Dr Drew Show with Dr Peter McCullough as they review the Senate Hearing on childhood vaccines and autism, the Henry Ford Birth Cohort, and the recent announcement that Florida under the leadership of Governor Ron Desantis and Surgeon General Joe Ladapo that the sunshine state may drop school and employer mandates for vaccines.

McCullough noted that former FDA commissioner and Pfizer vaccine promoter Dr. Scott Gottlieb said that HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is "very focused on dismantling the U.S. vaccine enterprise," and that his actions could ultimately "take down the whole pediatric vaccine enterprise". The comments came during a September 2025 interview on the show Squawk Box, where Gottlieb discussed the potential impacts of Kennedy's policy decisions. Gottlieb’s use of the term “enterprise” is very close to “bio-pharmaceutical complex” coined in Courage to Face COVID-19: Preventing Hospitalization and Death while Battling the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex.

