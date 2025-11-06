"Forgetting: The Trials & Triumphs of Caregiving for a Difficult Parent with Dementia"

Nel mezzo del cammin di nostra vita, mi ritrovai per una selva oscura, ché la diritta via era smarrita. Midway upon the journey of our life, I found myself within a dark forrest, for the straightforward pathway had been lost.

I thought of the opening lines of Dante’s Inferno when I read fellow Dallasite Josh Hickman’s new memoir, Forgetting: The Trials and Triumphs of Caregiving for a Difficult Parent with Dementia.

Midway upon this journey of life, his fell apart, and he was presented with two imperatives: 1). Quit drinking alcohol. 2). Take care of his mother suffering from rapidly advancing dementia.

Please listen to the interview, share it with your friends, and click on the cover image below to buy his book!

