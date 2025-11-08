Four "Next Steps" from McCullough Foundation Report on Autism

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Since the McCullough Foundation Report: Determinants of Autism Spectrum Disorder dropped last week there has been considerable discussion in social and mainstream media on what should be done by our government agencies who have copies of the report.

With a $9 billion budget and 12,000 employees, our CDC should write their own report and do their own analysis independent from the McCullough Foundation for validation. In fact, other such agencies (NIH, FDA, Public Health Service) should do the same. Many have wondered why the CDC did not do this decades ago after their 2004 statement on autism encouraging more analyses.

Dr McCullough appeared with Dr. Gina Loudon on American Sunrise by Real America’s Voice to outline these four action items based on the understanding that in susceptible children, combination vaccination is a modifiable risk factor for autism, particularly profound autism:

Rescind The National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act (NCVIA) of 1986 (42 U.S.C. §§ 300aa-1 to 300aa-34) and restore product liability to the vaccine manufacturers Ban all vaccine requirements or mandates for school, military, and employment Suspend the CDC ACIP schedule and make vaccines available to the public through shared decision-making between the doctor and the patient or child’s parents Ban all direct-to-consumer advertising for vaccines by vaccine companies, pharmacies, and by public health agencies

