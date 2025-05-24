FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

How Your Mouth Might Be Making You Sick

Biological dentists Drs. Ben and Shawn Javid explain how hidden infections and toxic materials in the mouth can drive chronic disease.
Nicolas Hulscher, MPH's avatar
Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
May 24, 2025
by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Drs. Ben and Shawn Javid aren’t your typical dentists. As founders of SmileBody, they’ve spent decades breaking from conventional dental practices to focus on biological dentistry—an approach that views the mouth as a central driver of systemic health.

In this compelling interview, they explain that the mouth may be the root cause of many chronic conditions, and modern dental practices may be silently contributing to disease.

Key Points from the Interview:

  • The Mouth-Body Connection Is Real—And Neglected
    Chronic inflammation, heart disease, fatigue, and even anxiety may originate from undetected oral infections or toxic materials in dental work.

  • Root Canals and Cavitations Are Major Sources of Systemic Inflammation
    Dead teeth, root canals, and improperly healed extraction sites (called cavitations) can harbor hidden infections and bacteria—leaking toxins directly into the bloodstream and promoting oxidative stress, cytokine release, and chronic illness.

  • Metal Dental Work May Contribute to Neurological Issues
    Metal implants and restorations contribute to heavy metal toxicity, particularly in the brain—possibly worsening cognitive issues like brain fog and poor focus.

  • Mainstream Dentistry Ignores Materials Toxicity and Energetic Disruption
    Many dentists do not screen for biocompatibility of materials or consider how mercury, titanium, and even some composites may affect the body. The Javid brothers argue this is a massive oversight with implications for autoimmune disease, cancer, and more.

  • 3D Imaging Reveals What X-rays Miss
    Two-dimensional dental x-rays often fail to detect infected bone, cavitations, or abscesses. The brothers use cone-beam CT scans to uncover these hidden issues, which they say are common in patients with chronic disease—even when asymptomatic.

  • Detox and Healing Are Difficult Without Addressing Oral Infections
    Detox protocols or chronic disease treatment will be hampered if there is ongoing toxic exposure from the mouth.

  • Healthcare Needs a Systemic Shift—Starting With the Teeth
    Biological dentistry integrates oral and systemic health, emphasizing prevention, detoxification, and collaboration between dentists and functional physicians.

Takeaway: If you’re struggling with chronic fatigue, autoimmune symptoms, or unexplained illness, your mouth might be the last place your doctor checks—but the first place you should.

Learn more: https://mysmilebody.com/

Follow Smilebody on YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Please consider following both the McCullough Foundation and my personal account on X (formerly Twitter) for further content.

