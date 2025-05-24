Highlights from The Corruption of Science and Federal Health Agencies: How Health Officials Downplayed and Hid Myocarditis and Other Adverse Events Associated with the COVID-19 Vaccines

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) has stood out among all US Senators in pursuing the truth about what happened during the pandemic. From the 2020 confusion over corticosteroids in hospital care, to early treatment protocols, censorship, and unsafe, ineffective COVID-19 vaccines, Johnson has been relentless. He has called countless highly qualified citizens to Washington to testify under oath citing their personal experiences, the peer-reviewed published literature, and the documented major and social media universe. Most importantly, Johnson has shown great compassion for those who died from SARS-CoV-2 and those injured from COVID-19 vaccination. The nation has been in a pandemic war for nearly six years. No doubt Johnson will go down in history has a pandemic hero.

On May 21, 2025, Johnson chaired what was the most explosive hearing to date on a US government cover-up of COVID-19 vaccine myocarditis. This is a damaging heart condition has an acute case fatality rate of ~5%. It strikes young healthy men in 90% of the cases with a ferocity that doctors have never seen before. The heart inflammation can kill a healthy and fit man within a matter of hours to days after the shot. The hearing occurred in a packed room in the Hart Senate Office Building. The audience included doctors, scientists, concerned citizens, and most importantly the vaccine injured and family members who lost loved ones from vaccination. Some came in wheelchairs and waited hours for a moment with one of the panelists after the hearing.

Barbara Orandello appeared on FOX NEWS "The Ingraham Angle" with Dr. McCullough on July 9, 2021, and told the story of her disabling intracranial hemorrhage only 18 hours after receiving the second installment of Moderna mRNA. Four years later they finally met in this tearful exchange.

Please listen to every minute of this highlight reel for an understanding of where we are in history. The majority of people in that room understood the vaccines have failed leaving a significant segment of the population vaccine injured. The minority, including Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) and Hawaii Governor Dr Josh Green were oblivious to the harms of vaccination. They kept blindly and falsely asserting “vaccines saved millions of Americans.” Was it all worth it? The hearing gives you a chance to decide and share with others.

Please subscribe to FOCAL POINTS as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Meade et al Myocarditis after SARS-CoV-2 infection and COVID-19 vaccination: Epidemiology, outcomes, and new perspectives