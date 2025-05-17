FDA VRBPAC December 11, 2020 Decision on Pfizer mRNA Found Invalid

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Dr. Jeyanthi Kunadhasan is an Australian anesthesiologist and perioperative physician who was terminated from her hospital position after questioning the risk-benefit profile of COVID-19 vaccines in healthy individuals. Following her dismissal, she joined a group of international medical volunteers tasked with reviewing the 500,000+ pages of internal Pfizer documents released as part of a court-ordered FOIA request. This effort was coordinated by DailyClout and Dr. Naomi Wolf. As a result of that work, Dr. Kunadhasan has become one of the foremost experts on Pfizer’s pivotal mRNA vaccine trial, focusing specifically on discrepancies in reported deaths and adverse events.

In this episode of Focal Points, Dr. Peter McCullough and epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher are joined by Dr. Jeyanthi Kunadhasan, who presents her independent forensic analysis of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine trial data. Her findings reveal that multiple vaccine-related deaths were concealed from regulators, autopsy results were either buried or never conducted, and Pfizer appeared to deliberately delay its efficacy announcement until after the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

What Dr. Kunadhasan uncovers raises grave questions about data integrity, regulatory failure, fraud, and the validity of the FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

What the FDA and New England Journal of Medicine reported (as of Nov 14, 2020):

6 total deaths: 2 in the vaccine group 4 in the placebo group



What actually occurred:

11 total deaths: 6 in the vaccine group 5 in the placebo group



Pfizer failed to disclose four vaccine deaths before the EUA meeting. Two of these deaths had already been reported by family members to clinical trial sites before the cutoff date—meaning Pfizer was obligated by protocol to report them to the FDA. They did not.

Buried Autopsies, Sudden Deaths, and Suppressed Evidence

Two vaccine deaths in particular stand out:

Subject 11141050 (Kansas): 63-year-old woman Autopsy-confirmed sudden cardiac death Family notified the site on October 19, 2020 Pfizer failed to enter the death until after the November 14 data cutoff Autopsy result was altered in the case report form to “unknown”

Subject 11201050 (Georgia): 58-year-old woman Died in her sleep on November 7, 2020 Clinical site notified the same day No autopsy performed



Dr. Kunadhasan’s analysis revealed:

10 sudden adult deaths in the vaccine arm

Only 2 autopsies performed

Of those, one was concealed and one remains with no results available

400 Trial Participants Lost to Follow-Up

Pfizer lost contact with 400 participants, compromising the trial’s statistical integrity. Dr. McCullough emphasized this would be disqualifying in any cardiovascular trial.

According to internal documentation and public records:

Pfizer had agreed via contract with the Trump administration to deliver an “efficacious” vaccine by October 31, 2020

The efficacy threshold could have been reached as early as October 9 , when 100% of COVID cases were in the placebo group

Instead of analyzing efficacy at the agreed 32-case or 62-case threshold, Pfizer delayed its analysis until November 8—after the 2020 election

At that point, Pfizer announced 94 cases and declared 95% efficacy. But Dr. Kunadhasan’s team found 134 eligible cases had actually accumulated—40 more than reported.

Legal Action

Dr. Kunadhasan has submitted formal letters and evidence packages to:

A few days ago, Rep. Jim Jordan launched a major probe into the timing of Pfizer's vaccine announcement. Also, Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach’s case filed against Pfizer for false COVID vaccine marketing is to be heard at state level.

Conclusion

This investigation exposes five distinct mechanisms of trial deception:

Underreporting vaccine deaths at the EUA cutoff Burying autopsy-confirmed fatalities Delaying efficacy data beyond the 2020 election Losing hundreds of patients to follow-up Misclassifying causes of death to obscure safety signals

These findings—based on public documents and direct correspondence—indicate that the FDA’s authorization of Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine was based on incomplete, manipulated, and selectively reported data, and is therefore invalid.

This fraudulent authorization likely resulted in at least 470,000 American deaths:

Accountability and justice for this historic travesty are urgently warranted.

For a comprehensive analysis of Pfizer’s internal documents and clinical trial data, see The Pfizer Papers: Pfizer's Crimes Against Humanity.

