Biden's Turbo Cancer

What Something Missed? Covered Up? Dr. McCullough Weighs In
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
May 22, 2025
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

The news of former President Biden developing prostate cancer with obstruction of urinary outflow, a prostatic mass, and spread to bone has the medical world talking about prostate cancer screening and the importance of early detection. Fewer than 10% of prostate cancers present with urinary symptoms. Biden’s Gleason grade 9 is the most aggressive form of cancer.

Please enjoy this interview as I cover Biden’s turbo cancer and other developments on Outside the Beltway with John Fredericks.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

