By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

The news of former President Biden developing prostate cancer with obstruction of urinary outflow, a prostatic mass, and spread to bone has the medical world talking about prostate cancer screening and the importance of early detection. Fewer than 10% of prostate cancers present with urinary symptoms. Biden’s Gleason grade 9 is the most aggressive form of cancer.

Please enjoy this interview as I cover Biden’s turbo cancer and other developments on Outside the Beltway with John Fredericks.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org