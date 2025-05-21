The Causal Link Between COVID-19 Vaccination and Death

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

I joined Dr. Idriss J. Aberkane, PhD—a French polymath and triple doctorate holder in neuroscience, comparative literature, and the geopolitics of knowledge—for a critical conversation on the deeply concerning autopsy findings following COVID-19 vaccination. These post-mortem investigations reveal a clear causal link between the vaccines and death, with vaccine-derived mRNA and spike protein repeatedly detected in the vital organs of the deceased.

We reviewed the following key studies that shed critical light on the pathological consequences of COVID-19 vaccination:

My very first scientific manuscript. The largest COVID-19 vaccine autopsy study to-date, providing robust evidence that COVID-19 vaccines can cause death via multiple organ systems. We found that 73.9% of the deaths were directly due to or significantly contributed to by the shots. This study has endured relentless censorship in it’s journey to final publication.

Among the 240 deaths adjudicated as related to the vaccine, the primary causes of death were:

Sudden cardiac death (35%) Pulmonary embolism (12.5%) Myocardial infarction (12%) Vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT) (7.9%) Myocarditis (7.1%) Multisystem inflammatory syndrome (4.6%) Cerebral hemorrhage (3.8%)

Conclusions: The consistency seen among cases in this review with known COVID-19 vaccine mechanisms of injury and death, coupled with autopsy confirmation by physician adjudication, suggests there is a high likelihood of a causal link between COVID-19 vaccines and death.

Our second autopsy paper focused solely on myocarditis deaths—proving that COVID-19 vaccine-induced myocarditis can be fatal. In all 28 autopsy-confirmed cases, the vaccine was causally linked to the death. Most deaths occurred within 3 days of vaccination.

Applying the Bradford Hill criteria, we confirmed a strong causal relationship between COVID-19 mRNA vaccination and fatal myocarditis, particularly in young, previously healthy individuals. These results shatter the false narrative that vaccine-induced myocarditis is rare and benign—it can and does result in sudden cardiac death.

Conclusions: The temporal relationship, internal and external consistency seen among cases in this review with known COVID-19 vaccine-induced myocarditis, its pathobiological mechanisms, and related excess death, complemented with autopsy confirmation, independent adjudication, and application of the Bradford Hill criteria to the overall epidemiology of vaccine myocarditis, suggests that there is a high likelihood of a causal link between COVID-19 vaccines and death from myocarditis.

Vaccine mRNA and Spike protein are found in hemorrhagic stroke patients' brains up to 17 months post-vaccination.

Baumeier et al found vaccine Spike protein with inflammation directly in the cardiac tissue of individuals with COVID-19 vaccine-induced myocarditis.

Krauson et al detected Pfizer vaccine mRNA in the heart tissue of recently vaccinated deceased individuals.

Morz found only Spike protein but no nucleocapsid protein within the foci of inflammation in both the brain and the heart of a deceased triple-vaccinated individual.

Mikami et al found vaccine Spike protein with no nucleocapsid in a COVID-19 vaccinated person’s thalamus, pons, and pituitary and adrenal glands.

These autopsy findings—drawn from multiple independent studies—provide irrefutable evidence that COVID-19 vaccines can cause fatal injuries to the heart, brain, and other vital organs. In many cases, death occurred within days of vaccination, and vaccine-derived mRNA and spike protein were repeatedly detected in the tissues of the deceased—often in the absence of natural infection. The evidence meets and far exceeds the threshold for a Class I recall—the FDA’s most serious category for products that pose a risk of death or serious injury. An immediate market withdrawal of COVID-19 vaccines is both medically necessary and ethically imperative.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

