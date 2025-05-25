Senate Interim Report Finds Fraud and Corruption on COVID-19 Vaccine Myocarditis

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

A very important output of the recent hearing: The Corruption of Science and Federal Health Agencies: How Health Officials Downplayed and Hid Myocarditis and Other Adverse Events Associated with the COVID-19 Vaccines held in May 21, 2025 has been the interim report led by majority Chairman Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI). This report covers who knew and when as young individuals began to die from COVID-19 vaccine myocarditis.

Instead of halting the vaccine, program, investigating, and warning the public, a multitude of public health officials and leaders in the Executive Branch worked to cover up the crisis and press on with mass vaccination. Victims and their family members are likely to never forgive these acts of fraud and corruption.

Dr. McCullough appears on Fox Business the Evening Edit the day after the hearing as Liz MacDonald tears into government officials and the Biden administration.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org