In Susceptible Babies, Combination Vaccination Triggers Autism

As we were finalizing the McCullough Foundation Report on Autism, we were as surprised like many of you to see Trump, RFK, Makary, and Oz point to maternal Tylenol use as the culprit in the autism crisis. Our extensively cited, evidence-based report which has been sent to HHS officials found routine childhood vaccination between the ages of 0 and 4 years to be the dominant trigger for the rapid development of autism spectrum disorder, particularly profound autism—not acetaminophen. If maternal drugs have any role to play we found antipsychotics, and antiepileptics of much greater concern than Tylenol.

Please enjoy this quick summary on The Steve Gruber Show and be sure to share the McCullough Foundation Report: Determinants of Autism Spectrum Disorder.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

