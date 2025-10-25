Large Korean Study Confirms Risks of COVID-19 Vaccine Turbo-Cancer

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Cancer is on the rise in the COVID-19 vaccinated as demonstrated by Kim et al. Because all forms of vaccination were shown to have increased cancer risks, the Spike protein may be the common, oncogenic part of the vaccines.

Please enjoy this quick update on Real America’s Voice, Just the News, with Amanda Head and John Solomon.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company

Kim HJ, Kim MH, Choi MG, Chun EM. 1-year risks of cancers associated with COVID-19 vaccination: a large population-based cohort study in South Korea. Biomark Res. 2025 Sep 26;13(1):114. doi: 10.1186/s40364-025-00831-w. PMID: 41013858; PMCID: PMC12465339.