If you are a man, could your declining testosterone levels be the cause of a subtle loss of energy, strength, and vitality? Please enjoy this brief clip from John Fredericks Outside the Beltway has he stumps for conservative Virginia candidates in his power-RV.

The following was adapted from Alter AI. Testosterone regulates muscle protein synthesis, hemoglobin concentration, mood, and neurocognitive function. Declines in circulating total and free testosterone with age—roughly 1 % per year after age 30—are accompanied by self‑reported decreases in physical vigor and motivation. ( Stanworth RD & Jones TH. “Hormonal Regulation of Male Energy and Mood.” Eur J Endocrinol. 2008;159:S27‑S39.) The magnitude of association between testosterone concentration and subjective energy/vitality is moderate but consistent across epidemiologic and interventional studies. Here are some of the many sources of evidence.

- In the Massachusetts Male Aging Study (n = 1 709), total testosterone was independently inversely associated with fatigue scores and mood disturbance after adjusting for age and comorbidities .(Feldman HA et al. J Clin Endocrinol Metab. 2002;87:589‑598.)

- The European Male Ageing Study (EMAS) analysed ~ 3 400 men (40–79 yrs). Men in the lowest tertile of total and free testosterone reported significantly lower SF‑36 Vitality and Physical‑Function domain scores ; partial correlation r ≈ 0.27 for total T and vitality (p < 0.001) .( Wu FCW et al. J Clin Endocrinol Metab. 2010;95:1810‑1818 (EMAS).

- In obese and diabetic men, bioavailable T correlated with grip strength (r = 0.33, p < 0.01) and self‑rated energy (r = 0.29) (Nettleship JE et al., Clin Endocrinol (Oxf) 2009;70:398‑404).

These correlations are moderate suggesting a product like MARS from The Wellness Company that naturally boosts testosterone levels is likely to make an impact for the aging male who may feel as if he is slipping over time.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

