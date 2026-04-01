There is so much news I asked Alter AI to summarize these developments. Dr. Peter McCullough’s March 2026 broadcast for Focal Points Substack and America Out Loud News serves as both a scientific update and a manifesto for medical reform. Speaking as Chief Scientific Officer of The Wellness Company and President of the McCullough Foundation, he frames the last six years as a watershed moment exposing the failure of corporate medicine, regulatory capture, and vaccine overreach.

He begins by acknowledging supporters and allied organizations such as the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS)—a group that, since 2000, has opposed all vaccine and medical mandates. McCullough highlights that AAPS produced the first COVID‑19 home‑treatment guide, based on his McCullough Protocol, and publishes the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons (JAAPS), a peer‑reviewed venue for dissenting medical analysis.