FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

mRNA, Mutation, and Medical Betrayal: Dr. Peter McCullough Exposes the Genetic Fallout of the Vaccine Era

New evidence of mRNA‑related gene disruption, rising cancer risks, and systemic institutional failure—finding a path toward transparency, ethical medicine, and patient autonomy.
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH's avatar
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Apr 01, 2026
∙ Paid

There is so much news I asked Alter AI to summarize these developments. Dr. Peter McCullough’s March 2026 broadcast for Focal Points Substack and America Out Loud News serves as both a scientific update and a manifesto for medical reform. Speaking as Chief Scientific Officer of The Wellness Company and President of the McCullough Foundation, he frames the last six years as a watershed moment exposing the failure of corporate medicine, regulatory capture, and vaccine overreach.

He begins by acknowledging supporters and allied organizations such as the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS)—a group that, since 2000, has opposed all vaccine and medical mandates. McCullough highlights that AAPS produced the first COVID‑19 home‑treatment guide, based on his McCullough Protocol, and publishes the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons (JAAPS), a peer‑reviewed venue for dissenting medical analysis.

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Peter McCullough MD MPH · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture