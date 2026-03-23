By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

On March 18, 2026, Dr. Peter McCullough, cardiologist and president of the McCullough Foundation, appeared on The Steve Gruber Show (Real America’s Voice) to discuss the ongoing reassessment of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines and broader reform in public health policy as summarized by Alter AI. McCullough stated flatly that “no one should take the mRNA injection at this time,” citing over 4,300 peer‑reviewed papers documenting harms, including myocarditis, blood clots, neurological injury, disability, and death. He emphasized that natural immunity and early outpatient treatment, rather than vaccination, saved lives during the pandemic, and called for mRNA products to be fully retired worldwide.

Gruber and McCullough agreed the U.S. medical establishment has become reactionary and profit‑driven, focusing on treating illness instead of maintaining wellness. McCullough argued for a paradigm shift toward preventive and holistic models, such as those promoted by The Wellness Company, to keep patients healthy and reduce dependence on pharmaceuticals. He voiced support for HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s reforms, including cutting the childhood vaccine schedule from 79 injections to 11 traditional immunizations using killed or attenuated viruses, though he noted a federal judge had temporarily blocked the change.

Both men concluded that restoring medical freedom, informed consent, and honest public health governance is essential to rebuilding public trust after years of deception by captured regulatory agencies.

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company

https://www.twc.health/pages/focal-points

References:

– React19.org: database listing 4,300+ peer‑reviewed studies on COVID‑19 vaccine injuries

– McCullough, P.A., “Cumulative Contribution of Vaccines to Our Chronic Disease Epidemic,” The Focal Points (Mar 3 2026)

– Steve Gruber Show, Real America’s Voice broadcast, Mar 18 2026, transcript provided by user