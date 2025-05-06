Parasites in Food and Water

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this full length episode of Grant Stinchfield’s podcast dedicated to parasitic injections. You are going to be shocked by Stinchfield’s examples he had me analyze—especially the salmon.

Salmon can be infected by several types of parasite worms, most commonly anisakid nematodes (also known as herring worms or cod worms) and Diphyllobothrium tapeworms. Anisakid nematodes are found in marine fish, while Diphyllobothrium tapeworms can infect both freshwater and saltwater fish, including salmon.

The show makes the point when eating raw sushi and sashimi, to be sure the fish is high grade and has been inspected. Grant had sushi the night before our show and could not stomach what he had learned. As we closed he was headed to The Wellness Company for a parasite cleanse.

Please subscribe to FOCAL POINTS as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company

www.twc.health/courage