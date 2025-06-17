New ACIP Panel, Senators Push to Eliminate Direct-to-Consumer Drug Advertising

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this update from June 16, 2025 with Dr. McCullough on Outside the Beltway hosted by John Fredericks who is vaccinated and concerned about Spike protein in his body. McCullough said Fredericks should get his Spike antibody levels checked as a proxy for lingering vaccine effect. In general, the next move is McCullough Protocol Base Spike Detoxification if there is an inference of residual Spike protein accumulation. They also tackled RFK rebuild of ACIP and the news that Senators Bernie Sanders and Angus King introduced a bill to ban all prescription drug advertising. This is important, since once a pharmaceutical company has a TV advertising contract, they control the entire platform in terms of health news.

