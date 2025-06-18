White Fibrous Clots Confirmed, mRNA Genome Integration Exposed, Carcinogenic Herbicides Identified, and the Neuroregenerative Power of Lion’s Mane

By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

In my latest interview on Brannon Howse Live, we expose critical new developments in public health that can no longer be ignored:

This marks the first time a U.S. state funeral directors association has publicly acknowledged that white fibrous clots are real, prevalent, and ongoing.

The existence of white fibrous clots can not be ignored by our regulatory agencies any longer:

Video-confirmed testimony of white fibrous clot detection by a majority of embalmers at an official state funeral directors association meeting.

3 years of global embalmer survey data revealing widespread detection of white fibrous clots in 17–27% of corpses since the COVID-19 "vaccine" rollout.

Physical, microscopic & biochemical analysis of the white fibrous clots revealing amyloidogenic fibrin aggregates—likely formed via spike-induced protein misfolding.

Peer-reviewed studies linking spike protein to amyloidogenic protein misfolding and clotting.

FOUR Independent Sources Confirm Pfizer/Moderna mRNA Can Likely Integrate Into the Human Genome

Aldén et al: Pfizer mRNA reverse-transcribed into DNA in liver cells—within 6 hours

Kyriakopoulos et al: Demonstrated that mRNA may integrate into the human genome via LINE-1 retrotransposition, Polymerase theta (Polθ), and defective DNA repair mechanisms—pathways that could potentially trigger cancer, autoimmunity, or inheritable genetic damage.

InModia Lab (Germany): Vaccine spike + SV40 found in human tissue years after last injection.

Neo7Bioscience + Univ. of North Texas: Persistent synthetic RNA, SV40, and cancer-linked gene dysregulation in vaccinated blood.

Some individuals may become permanent spike factories—driving chronic inflammation, immune collapse, and cancer. As regulators remain silent, we will continue to study these deeply worrisome findings.

New animal study finds glyphosate and Roundup linked to rare, fatal cancers in multiple organs—even at doses legally defined as "safe" by U.S. and EU regulators.

With over 43% of the global population affected by neurological disorders, mounting clinical and experimental evidence supports Lion’s Mane mushroom as a powerful neuroregenerative compound.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Please consider following both the McCullough Foundation and my personal account on X (formerly Twitter) for further content.