Routine Childhood Vaccination Largest, Modifiable Risk Factor for Autism

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this excellent summary and interview I had with Grant Stinchfield who digested the McCullough Foundation Report on autism and produced an excellent analysis for lay persons. Keep in mind both Grant and myself have taken dozens of vaccines over the course of our lives and have not incurred vaccine injuries in ourselves or our children. So we are both unbiased and capable of rendering independent opinions on the matter.

For many this report is the most eye-opening and compelling news on the rising tide of autism spectrum disorder, and profound autism in particular, that is likely to change personal and family preferences on routine childhood vaccination moving forward.

