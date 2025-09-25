The Twin Vaccine Epidemics: Autism and Turbo Cancer

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Yesterday on Ask Dr. Drew, I laid out how two of the most urgent public health crises of our time—the twin epidemics of autism and turbo cancers—are converging. Both stem from the same core issue: vaccines.

The Autism Epidemic

Today, autism affects 1 in 31 children in the United States, and in highly vaccinated states like California, the rate is an astonishing 1 in 12 boys. Even more alarming, 26.7% of autistic children now meet criteria for profound autism—meaning severe disability and lifelong dependence. This is not a marginal issue; it is a generational crisis. Yet many key indidvuals with influence appear indifferent, as the prevailing belief is that future workforces will be replaced with artificial intelligence and robotics. That cold calculation dismisses the human cost, leaving families and communities to shoulder the burden of a crisis that will define our future.

Regarding the link between autism and acetaminophen, pregnant women are given four vaccines—flu, COVID-19, Tdap, and RSV. Fever is a common side effect, and Tylenol is routinely advised as treatment.

All studies linking prenatal Tylenol to autism failed to account for vaccination. Autism is not diagnosed at birth—it emerges between ages 2–8, precisely when children receive a large battery of vaccines. This is called confounding by indication.

However, in young children, Tylenol depletes the body’s detoxification pathways dose-dependently. When combined with multiple vaccine exposures, this leaves the developing brain particularly vulnerable to injury:

We have identified over 100 studies linking vaccines to autism or neurodevelopmental disorders. Gut-brain axis, maternal immune activation, genetics, and toxic environmental exposures all matter — but vaccines are the central trigger. All of this will be revealed in our upcoming autism analysis.

The Turbo Cancer Epidemic

Since the rollout of COVID-19 mRNA injections, the United States has recorded more than 115,000 excess cancer deaths above baseline. These are not random fluctuations.

They represent what has now been defined in the peer-reviewed literature: sudden, aggressive, treatment-resistant cancers called “COVID-19 mRNA vaccine-induced turbo cancers.”

Recently, a groundbreaking peer-reviewed study has provided the first population-wide evidence confirming these signals. Nearly 300,000 residents of Pescara province, Italy, were followed for 30 months using official National Health Service data. After adjusting for age, sex, comorbidities, prior cancer, and prior infection, the vaccinated population still showed statistically significant increases in cancer hospitalizations: +23% overall cancer risk, +54% for breast cancer, +62% for bladder cancer, and +35% for colorectal cancer. Nearly every other cancer site trended upward, even under the strong “healthy vaccinee bias” that should have masked risk, suggesting the true effect may be worse than reported.

Mechanistic evidence explains why. Our genomic integration paper documented, for the first time, an mRNA “vaccine” plasmid DNA sequence chimerically fused into human chromosome 19 in a young woman with stage IV bladder cancer, accompanied by widespread genomic dysfunction.

In parallel, using high-resolution RNA sequencing of blood samples and differential gene expression analysis, our censored study found that mRNA shots severely disrupted the expression of thousands of genes—inducing mitochondrial failure, immune system reprogramming, and oncogenic activation that persisted for months to years after injection.

While MDPI, the Vaccine Cartel, and the PubPeer Mob have managed to wipe our study from preprints.org AND ResearchGate, our work has now been preliminarily accepted for publication in a well-established, PubMed-indexed journal after full peer review.

Together, these findings provide both the clinical and molecular basis for the explosion of turbo cancers.

What we are witnessing is not coincidence. It is the predictable outcome of instructing the human body to manufacture a toxic, non-human spike protein. The result: a turbo cancer epidemic that will define public health for decades to come.

Conclusion

The data converge on one point: Vaccines are the central risk factor in the autism and turbo cancer epidemics.

These twin epidemics demand urgent investigation, accountability, and an immediate reevaluation of the vaccine regime.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

