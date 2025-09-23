FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

The Autism Debate Explodes: Hyper-Vaccination, the Tylenol Cover, and Aluminum’s Exit

Epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher on Lindell TV's DC Dispatch with Kristi Leigh
Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Sep 23, 2025
by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

I joined Kristi Leigh on Lindell TV’s DC Dispatch to unpack the most explosive developments yet in the autism debate:

There are four vaccines given in pregnancy, and all list fever as an adverse effect in their package inserts. Women are then told to take Tylenol to manage the vaccine-induced fever. The same pattern occurs in childhood: most vaccine package inserts list fever as a common side effect, and parents are instructed to give Tylenol to manage it.

Yet when studies link Tylenol to autism, none account for vaccination — even though vaccine-induced fevers are a primary reason Tylenol is taken. However, because Tylenol depletes glutathione — the body’s primary detoxification system — it may serve as an amplifier in the pathway to developmental regression. In this way, Tylenol does not replace vaccines as the central trigger, but it can magnify the risk of harm:

Aluminum Removal Underway — Other Risks Remain

Just yesterday, it was announced that aluminum adjuvants will be removed from childhood vaccines. That’s a massive step, given decades of evidence linking aluminum to neurotoxicity, asthma, and autism — including autopsy findings of aluminum accumulation in the brains of autistic children. But this is not the end of the problem. Vaccines still contain other toxins and are administered in combinations that overload a child’s developing immune and nervous system. Compound vaccination and the “toxic load” remain the core danger.

CDC Sued Over the 72-Dose Childhood Schedule

The CDC is now being sued for operating an illegal and unconstitutional hyper-vaccination program — 72 doses from birth to age 18. Crucially, these shots have never been tested for cumulative safety. No long-term placebo-controlled trials, no assessment of what happens when multiple vaccines are given in combination. The lawsuit challenges the very foundation of this untested schedule and could open the door to medical choice, exemptions, and long-overdue accountability.

The tide is turning. Autism is finally being reframed in the context of policy failure, captured science, and the dangerous vaccine regime that has gone unchallenged for far too long.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

Support our mission: mcculloughfnd.org

Please consider following both the McCullough Foundation and my personal account on X (formerly Twitter) for further content.

