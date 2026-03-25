By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this full length segment from Context Corner hosted by MJ Dawson. Alter AI listened and did a nice summary.

In this powerful Texas First / Context Corner episode, host MJ Dawson interviews internist and cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough, President of the McCullough Foundation and Chief Scientific Officer of the Wellness Company, to revisit the COVID‑19 pandemic and the institutional failures he believes defined it. Dawson introduces McCullough as a physician who “risked everything” to speak truth against the lockdown, vaccine, and censorship regime that, in his words, transferred vast wealth from ordinary citizens to global elites.

Vaccination During a Pandemic – “The Great Gamble”

McCullough reiterates the longstanding principle of virology that one should never vaccinate into an active pandemic. Doing so, he explains, creates selective evolutionary pressure: only resistant viral strains survive, ensuring the virus continually outsmarts the vaccine. As early as August 2020, months before rollout, McCullough published “The Great Gamble of COVID‑19 Vaccine Development” in The Hill, warning that mass vaccination of unevenly exposed populations would fail and drive mutations. He notes that, at that time, almost no other scientists voiced public skepticism.

Military Roots & Pre‑Planning

Responding to Dawson’s question about Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s claim that the vaccines pre‑existed the pandemic, McCullough cites public records showing that DARPA’s ADEPT‑P3 program (begun 2012) envisioned ending pandemics within 60 days using mRNA technologies. Combined with legislation such as the 2003 BioShield Act and the 2004 PREP Act, he argues these frameworks effectively immunized vaccine makers from liability long before SARS‑CoV‑2 appeared. He describes the 36 “pandemic planning events” and simulations—from SPARS 2017 and Event 201 (2019) to foundational WEF conferences—as rehearsals linking government, corporate, and media networks in a coordinated push for global vaccination.

Fauci, Gates, and “the Religion of Vaccinology”

McCullough contests narratives surrounding Anthony Fauci’s AIDS‑era leadership but condemns Fauci’s later behavior as “representing science itself”—a claim he calls hubristic. He portrays the modern vaccine establishment as an ideology, not a science: believers see all vaccines as good and dissent as heresy. Pointing to Bill Gates’s 2017 CEPI initiative and public statements that the pandemic would only end when “every person on the planet is vaccinated,” McCullough calls this the emergence of “vaccine religion” driven by profit, not biology.

He characterizes Peter Hotez as another emblem of this blind faith, noting that Hotez published Vaccines Did Not Cause Rachel’s Autism—a psychological projection, McCullough suggests, that highlights denial of potential vaccine‑induced neurotoxicity.

Gain‑of‑Function and Bioweapon Research

The interview traces laboratory origins of SARS‑CoV‑2 to Ralph Baric, Peter Daszak, and Shi Zhengli under U.S. funding. McCullough asserts that gain‑of‑function work serves as bioweapon development disguised as defense research, enabling groups to control both pathogen and antidote. He likens it to developing a new nuclear weapon and its shield—“hold both products, and you hold power.” He warns that thousands of high‑risk biolabs persist worldwide, including a dozen in the United States and one in Galveston, Texas, with nothing preventing the deliberate or accidental release of “COVID‑20, locked and loaded.”

Lockdowns, Data Manipulation, and Mortality Inflation

McCullough condemns lockdowns as “quarantine applied to the healthy.” Proper quarantine, he says, was historically limited and reasonable for those sick and contagious; the mass confinement of healthy, well populations caused catastrophic educational, social, and mental‑health damages.

He details how CDC coding policies counted anyone who ever tested positive as a COVID fatality, even months later or after unrelated causes, inflating mortality statistics. Based on autopsy data and internal analysis, he estimates fewer than 120,000 Americans actually died from COVID itself, noting most reported deaths occurred in patients already near end of life. With effective outpatient therapy, he believes 85 percent of genuine deaths were preventable.

The McCullough Protocol and Lost Opportunity

The heart of the discussion centers on what McCullough calls the “academic opportunity of a lifetime”—developing early, multidrug outpatient treatment to prevent hospitalization and death. Published in the American Journal of Medicine (2020) and later expanded, the McCullough Protocol combined fresh air, nasal antiseptics, nutraceuticals (vitamin D, C, zinc, quercetin, famotidine), anti‑inflammatories, antivirals such as hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin, colchicine, corticosteroids, and anticoagulants to combat cytokine storm and thrombosis. He recounts federal efforts to suppress each of these options—FTC suits against vitamin D and nasal‑spray makers, FDA’s “horse‑dewormer” campaign against ivermectin, and pharmacies refusing prescriptions—because authorities sought a single‑solution narrative of vaccination.

Failure of Leadership

In McCullough’s view, no U.S. administration—Trump, Biden, or now Trump again—has recognized early treatment as essential strategy. He envisions the next pandemic being handled not by government bureaucrats but by independent medical networks such as the Wellness Company, which has operationalized the McCullough Protocol into ready treatment kits.

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company

President, McCullough Foundation

References