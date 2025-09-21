They Told Me I’d Never Have a Career. I Told the Truth Anyway.

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

I sat down with Dr. Philip McMillan on Vejon Health, and our conversation wasn’t just about the latest evidence on vaccine harms—it was about survival in an academic world hostile to truth.

At the University of Michigan’s School of Public Health, I faced walls at every turn. Professors ignored internship requests and warned me that investigating vaccine harms would mean I’d “never have a career.”

When I presented our systematic review of autopsy findings at the school’s epidemiology poster session, some of my own professors walked past without even making eye contact. Those who did stop were shocked — as though serious adverse events after genetic injections simply didn’t exist.

I was an outlier—isolated, ridiculed, and told I was finished in public health if I continued this line of work. They were unequivocally wrong.

Despite immense pressure, I didn’t back down. Partnering with Dr. Peter McCullough, I helped publish the world’s first autopsy study linking COVID-19 mRNA shots to death.

From that moment forward, the attacks only intensified: hate campaigns online, cartel-funded “fact checker” defamation, censorship of preprints, and illegal retractions from the Journal Cartel:

Dr. McMillan asked whether it was worth it—whether exposing these harms justified the personal and professional cost. My answer was clear: yes. Because what’s at stake isn’t reputations—it’s human lives.

Despite years of hostility, I remain unshaken. Academic bullying forged resilience, and personal attacks now bounce off me like light off a mirror. It’s clear that telling the truth wasn’t just the right choice—it was the only choice.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

