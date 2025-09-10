Trump Posts Vaccines Are Poison As Historic Henry Ford Birth Cohort Study Proves Irrefutable Vaccine Harms

By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Last night I joined Brannon Howse Live to discuss two of the most explosive developments yet in the vaccine debate: the buried Henry Ford birth cohort study and President Trump’s post on Truth Social declaring that vaccines are poison.

The largest vaccinated vs. unvaccinated birth cohort study in U.S. history—conducted at Henry Ford Health System in Detroit—quietly tracked 18,468 children from birth over 10 years using electronic medical records.

The findings were devastating: vaccinated children had 200–500% higher rates of asthma, autoimmune disease, neurodevelopmental disorders, and speech delays. In conditions like ADHD, learning disabilities, and tics, there were hundreds of cases in the vaccinated group and zero in the unvaccinated.

By age 10, 57% of vaccinated children had a chronic illness compared to only 17% of the unvaccinated.

This may be the most important vaccine safety study ever conducted.

Amid growing revelations, President Trump has been publicly inconsistent on vaccines—sometimes praising Operation Warp Speed and other times questioning it. But in a surprising move, he posted a video warning about thimerosal with the captions “They’re ALL poison. Every. Single. One.”

Did Trump know about the Henry Ford study before it came out? Is his sudden reversal tied to the release of this data?

But here’s the danger: don’t let this moment get reduced to just thimerosal. That preservative was mostly removed decades ago. The real crisis is everything else still in the shots and the insane practice of injecting babies with 25 doses by age one.

Regardless, these developments signal the beginning of the end for Vaccine Ideology.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

Support our mission: mcculloughfnd.org

Please consider following both the McCullough Foundation and my personal account on X (formerly Twitter) for further content.