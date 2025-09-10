Weighing mRNA Vaccines, POTUS Should Rely on Senate and House Hearings, Not Drug Companies

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

As Americans have endured record COVID-19 vaccine injuries, disabilities, and death with complete silence from Biden and Trump, many are wondering if POTUS has finally awaken with his September 1, 2025, Truth Social Post on vaccine drug companies.

Dr. McCullough appeared on Stinchfield Tonight and told Grant Stinchfield that Trump would be well-advised to take briefings from Senator Ron Johnson and Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene on the COVID-19 vaccines. Both have held well-documented hearings on the issue and have had expert witness testimony from both US and international experts. Americans are hoping Trump’s first instinct is NOT to ask the drug companies to evaluate their own products.

Highlights from US Senate Hearing: Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations--The Corruption of Science and Federal Health Agencies: How Health Officials Downplayed and Hid Myocarditis and Other Adverse Events Associated with the COVID-19 Vaccines. Chairman Senator Ron Johnson, Ranking Member Senator Richard Blumenthal, witnesses for the majority Dr. Peter A. McCullough, Dr. Jordan Vaughn, Dr. James Thorp, Dr. Joel Wallskog, Aaron Siri, JD, and minority witness Hawaii Governor Dr. Josh Green. Dirksen Senate Building May 21, 2025.

US Congressional Hearing, Rayburn Building, Capitol Hill, January 12, 2024: Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI), US Representatives Warren Davidson (R-Ohio), and Any Biggs (R-AZ), expert witnesses were Dr. Peter McCullough adult internal medicine, cardiology, Dr. Ryan Cole, clinical pathology, and Dr. Kirk Milhoan, pediatrics, pediatric cardiology.

Thanks for reading FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Please subscribe to FOCAL POINTS as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

FOCAL POINTS has partnered with Patriot Mobile to defend your medical freedom. Join Patriot Mobile today!