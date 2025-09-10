Weighing mRNA Vaccines, POTUS Should Rely on Senate and House Hearings, Not Drug Companies

As Americans have endured record COVID-19 vaccine injuries, disabilities, and death with complete silence from Biden and Trump, many are wondering if POTUS has finally awaken with his September 1, 2025, Truth Social Post on vaccine drug companies.
Dr. McCullough appeared on Stinchfield Tonight and told Grant Stinchfield that Trump would be well-advised to take briefings from Senator Ron Johnson and Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene on the COVID-19 vaccines. Both have held well-documented hearings on the issue and have had expert witness testimony from both US and international experts. Americans are hoping Trump’s first instinct is NOT to ask the drug companies to evaluate their own products.
