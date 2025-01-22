US Exits WHO, Upcoming Senate Confirmation Hearings, Future of MAHA

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Please enjoy this quick update on home diagnosis and treatment of seasonal influenza, Trump’s executive order to exit the WHO, unfair senate confirmation questions, and the future of the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement.
Dr. McCullough with Terrance Bates, David Brody, and Allison Haunss on American Sunrise from Real America’s Voice.
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
President, McCullough Foundation
www.mcculloughfnd.org
