FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

England's Last True Parliamentarian

Interview with former MP (North West Leicestershire) Andrew Bridgen.
John Leake
May 09, 2025
Transcript

A patriot must always be ready to defend his country against his government.

—Edward Abbey

The first time I met former MP Andrew Bridgen, I immediately thought of John Bull—the 18th century national personification of England, frequently depicted in political cartoons as a middle-aged, country-dwelling, and matter-of-fact man.

John Bull embodies good humor, common sense, and liberty in opposition to tyranny, humbug, and revolutionary politics. Until I met Mr. Bridgen, I feared that John Bull was extinct, supplanted by weenies.

Please watch my interview with Mr. Bridgen about his extraordinary adventures as an advocate for the rights of Englishmen during one of the shabbiest periods in British political history. With his constant, spirited defense of free speech in a time of censorship—even in an institution whose very name means “to speak”—Mr. Bridgen may well be that last true Parliamentarian.

