Post-Pandemic Concerns Turn to Epidemic of Autism Spectrum Disorder

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

We cover post pandemic issues and the Make America Healthy Again mindset.

Probably the most important source of data that arose during the month of April, which was National Autism month, was the 26.7% of the autism spectrum classified as “profound autism.” Profound autism refers to a subset of individuals with autism spectrum disorder who have an intellectual disability with an intelligence quotient less than 50 and minimal-to-no language and require 24-hour supervision and assistance with activities of daily living. Vera and I agree, genetics and increased screening could not be making this fraction skyrocket. If the estimates are that California has autism rates of 5.31%, that means 1.4% of their child have profound autism with lifelong special needs. The dire nature of this rapidly expanding epidemic makes profound autism an “imperative diagnosis” according to Wachtel et al. The determinants of autism should be quickly, and fully vetted and modifiable risks must be reduced to stem the tide. This is the most pressing task for the CDC at this time.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org