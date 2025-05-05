Alphabet Chef Making Kids Healthy Again

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this full-length interview with Laura St. John well known as the “Alphabet Chef.” She has developed a following for her uniquely fun and captivating methods of teaching young children how to make healthy food choices and avoid bad ones. This is from her website as she transformed from a vocalist to child educator/entertainer:

From belting out Broadway tunes to singing soft romantic ballads with a piano player; as a female vocalist, Laura St. John has done it all. Singing since childhood, Laura can rock out with the band, sing sultry love ballads, or harmonize with other voices. Her vocal range and training allow her to sing a variety of musical styles. There are plenty of music videos, MP3’s and cool photos of Laura on this site for you to see and hear for yourself. As a child, she wrote poetry and this turned into writing children’s books and lyrics for original songs. She was always entertaining others in her younger years making people laugh. As a female vocalist, her voice is versatile to rock out with the band, sing sultry love songs or harmonize with other voices.

Please check out her Alphabet Chef coloring book. She is a wonderful presenter and available to do school, church, and group programs.

From Laura: “The big thing is - I want to change the world of kids (and families) to grow up healthier. That’s always been my ultimate goal :)”

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

