First 100 Days of RFK at Health and Human Services

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy is quick update on Real America’s Voice Just the News with Amanda Head and John Solomon. They cover nasal sprays, gargles, ivermectin-mebendazole, and asked Dr. McCullough bout Robert F. Kennedy, Jr’s first 100 days in office as Secretary of Health and Human Services. See McCullough’s response and look for a posting on RFK’s interview with Laura Ingraham on the IngrahamAngle, Fox News, May 5, 2025. This was one of the most impressive downloads from RFK to the nation thus far into 2025. RFK’s rationale for banning gain-of-function research and his hunch on why Fauci probably asked for the pardon from outgoing President Biden.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org