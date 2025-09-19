Washington D.C. is Fun and Free Again

Dr. McCullough and I just spent a marvelously fun 24 hours in Washington D.C., giving a couple of talks at the Conservative Partnership Institute, meeting Senator Rand Paul and Representative Thomas Massie, and giving an interview with Lindell TV’s White House correspondent Cara Castronuova.

The streets of D.C. around the Capitol and the Senate and House office buildings were bustling with people engaged in business and conversation. Gone is the dreary ghost town of the Biden years, when so much of the Capitol Hill workforce stayed at home in their pajamas and conducted business by Zoom instead of going to work.

Other than one agent-provocateur outside the White House gate who tried to bait us into a fight—going as far as trying to trip Dr. McCullough—the city was remarkably free of aggressive and deranged dimwits.

The Conservative Partnership Institute meetings were packed with bright and attractive young staffers of Republican Party Congressmen who asked many intelligent conversations. The Daily Caller’s Ashley Brasfield, who moderated the evening session, is a young woman of extraordinary poise and intelligence.

Senator Rand Paul is a perfect gentleman and scholar (MD, ophthalmology) whose book Deception--about the massive, fraudulent concealment of the true, laboratory origin of SARS-CoV-2 (causative agent of COVID-19)--is as gripping as it is packed with information.

Thomas Massie, an MIT-trained engineer, is the most independent minded and hilariously funny politician I have ever encountered. Talking with these great men gave me newfound hope that not all is lost in Congress, despite the prodigious number of senescent ghouls who infest it.

Lindell TV’s White House correspondent Cara Castronuova is the brightest star in the White House press corps. Her vivacious personality and terrific sense of humor starkly contrasted with two young New York Times zombies to whom she proposed interviewing us because our book recently made the Times best seller list. They responded to her suggestion with dumb blank stares, and one of them said, “We don’t know about that.”

Just for kicks, I stood behind the press room podium and said a few words about our new book.

Under the second administration of President Trump, Washington D.C. has become fun again—a place of free conversation, bustling business, and good cheer. Thank you President Trump!

Share