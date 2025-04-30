We Have the Data—It’s Time to Cancel mRNA.
I walk through the latest data linking COVID-19 mRNA shots to global surges in death and serious harm:
Among 184 Million Test Subjects, The Verdict Is Clear
The two largest COVID-19 vaccine safety studies ever conducted, involving 99 million (Faksova et al) and 85 million people (Raheleh et al), found that mRNA injections are not safe for human use. The shots significantly increase risks of the following serious adverse events:
Myocarditis (+510% after second dose)
Acute Disseminated Encephalomyelitis (+278% after first dose)
Cerebral Venous Sinus Thrombosis (+223% after first dose)
Guillain-Barré Syndrome (+149% after first dose)
Heart Attack (+286% after second dose)
Stroke (+240% after first dose)
Coronary Artery Disease (+244% after second dose)
Cardiac Arrhythmia (+199% after first dose)
Emergency Room Visits Surge 20% Among mRNA Vaccinated Teens, Study Finds
Higher rates of emergency room and doctor visits were observed among 105,726 Pfizer mRNA vaccinated 12–18-year-olds compared to unvaccinated controls — lasting for at least 6 months after injection. If we are serious about reversing the chronic disease epidemic—now affecting over 60% of Americans—the most obvious and urgent step is to remove chronic disease-inducing injections from the market. These products are still being administered to millions of children, adolescents, adults, and the elderly every year.
COVID-19 mRNA Injection Spike Protein Expressed in Cerebral Arteries of Stroke Patients for Up to 17 Months
Vaccine mRNA and Spike protein found in hemorrhagic stroke patients' brains — confirming human biodistribution to vital organs.
WHO Data Reveals Global COVID-19 Deaths Skyrocketed After Mass Vaccination
New study finds that mass COVID-19 vaccination not only failed, but made things worse — with the highest death surges in the most heavily vaccinated populations.
Catastrophic Neurological and Psychiatric Damage from COVID-19 Vaccines
Based on multiple studies, COVID-19 vaccines seriously damage the neurological system and devastate mental health. They increase your risk of:
Alzheimer’s (+22.5%)
Cognitive impairment (+137.7%)
Ischemic stroke (+44%)
Hemorrhagic stroke (+50%)
Transient ischemic attack (+67%)
Myelitis (+165%)
Myasthenia gravis (+71%)
Depression (+68.3%)
Anxiety disorders (+43.9%)
Sleep disorders (+93.4%)
