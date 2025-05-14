Batch Dependency, Cuomosexuals, McCullough Protocol Base Spike Detoxification

I hade a chance to catch up with Caleb Collier at Health Freedom Northwest in Spokane on May 8, 2025 and shoot a clip for Church and State. Please enjoy how Caleb catches up his audience on definitions and good explanations for what we are seeing now, five years into the pandemic.

John Leake used the term Cuomosexual as the title of chapter 11 in our book Courage to Face COVD-19. I was worried, but he reassured me this is real term in use.

Lizzie Widdicombe wrote in 2021:

What are we to make of the “Cuomosexual” phenomenon—of the fact that, just a year ago, much of blue-state America was lusting after Governor Andrew Cuomo, who has since been accused of sexual harassment by at least eleven women? The erotic interest was documented in a Jezebel article—“Help, I Think I’m in Love with Andrew Cuomo???”—written during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, as President Trump was telling the nation’s governors to find their own respirators and ventilators, and an anxious city was finding solace in Cuomo’s daily press briefings. The term “Cuomosexual” was popularized in a song called “Andy,” by the comedian Randy Rainbow, set to the tune of “Sandy,” from the musical “Grease”: “Oh Andy, baby / you’re so strong and rational / from now on I / identify / as Cuomosexual.” (Rainbow’s video has been viewed more than two million times on YouTube.)

