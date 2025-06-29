Should the Entire mRNA Platform be Jettisoned?

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Has the MAHA health freedom movement gone too far to ban all mRNA product development? Please enjoy this careful discussion between internist and behavioural health specialist with internist, cardiologist, and research epidemiologist Dr. Peter McCullough. Citing Lalani et al, McCullough said development efforts on the mRNA have been substantial over many decades. Drew said “I don’t want see anything held back from doctors that could be useful in combating disease.”

What do you think? Can the public trust mRNA drug and vaccine developers? They discuss this issue and much more on Ask Dr. Drew.

