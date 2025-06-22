COVID-19 Variant "Nimbus" NB.1.8.1 Causing 'Razor Blade Throat'

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

A newer COVID-19 variant may be causing a severe sore throat in some people who contract the infection. The variant, known as NB.1.8.1 (Nimbus), has been nicknamed by some as "razor blade throat" due to the painful symptom.

Dr. McCullough appeared on Real America’s Voice Just the News with Amanda Head and said that the sore throat means the virus has been in the nasal cavity silently reproducing for at least five days before the onset of the sore throat. Because vaccines don’t work, the only way to help reduce the risk of Nimbus is twice daily nasal sprays and gargles. It must be done routinely and not just in reaction to the onset of symptoms where it is too late.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org