Can We Really Make America Healthy Again?

Please enjoy this stage keynote presentation by Dr. McCullough at a MAHA event in Temecula, California. The opener is provocative. Were Americans really healthier decades ago? Let’s take the 1960’s as a reference point taken adults first then children.

In the 1960’s more than 50% of the population smoked cigarettes. The average adult American did not consciously make health food choices nor was there any recorded public efforts on volitional exercise. But the rate of obesity was 13%. In 1960, the average life expectancy in the United States was approximately 69.77 years. Specifically, the life expectancy for males was around 66.6 years, while for females it was about 73.1 years.

In 2025, there are entire industries build upon healthy diets, gyms, yoga, running clubs, races, etc, and with modern healthcare, the average American life expectancy is projected to be around 79.4 years. This is a slight increase from the 79.25 years estimated for 2024. However, some sources also project a slightly lower average of 78.6 years for 2025, with a decline from 78.8 years in 2024. This is despite the rate of obesity skyrocketing to 43%. About 70% of Americans became fully vaccinated for COVID-19, most in 2021 creating great concerns for future diseases.

So for adults, MAHA should be changed to Make America More Healthy (MAMH) specifically by losing weight. Importantly, adults were not healthier in 1960 compared to today. Most of us would not go to our parents for diet or exercise advice. How about for children?

In the 1960’s the rate of allergic diseases was not well characterized, however it is believed that allergic and neuropsychiatric disorders (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, autism spectrum disorder, tics, etc) were far less than 1%. By 1970, the rate of childhood obesity was estimated to be 5%.

In 2025, according to the CDC the rate of asthma is 7%, ADHD 11%, and autism 3.2%. In the United States, approximately 19.7% of children and adolescents aged 2-19 are affected by obesity, according to the CDC. About 32% of kids ages 5-11 became fully vaccinated for COVID-19, creating many health and future fertility concerns.

So for children, MAHA should be changed to Make America’s Children Healthier Again (MACHA) since kids were truly healthier decades ago.

So please enjoy Dr. McCullough’s keynote address at MAHA 2025 Medical Freedom Conference held at 412 Church Temecula Valley on June 21, 2025. Courtesy Dr Syliva Gisi, Rod Gisi, and Pastor Tim Thompson. For the entire conference including the panel discussion go to this LINK.

