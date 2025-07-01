BREAKING--Post Spike Syndrome Protocol Presented by Dr. Roberto Zeballos

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

The health freedom community has developed deep respect for innovators all over the world working on protocols to help patients at a time when the medical orthodoxy has abandoned their patients and advancement of the science when it comes to the pandemic and after effects of SARS-CoV-2 infection and COVID-19 vaccination.

Please enjoy this breaking interview and presentation of the peer reviewed manuscript by Zaballos et al published in the peer reviewed literature. Zaballos is an internist who along with his nutritional specialist Ms Daniela Campi found success in a multi-modality strategy managing five severe cases. Three took COVID-19 vaccines, but two did not. All had SARS-CoV-2 infection at some time in the past.

Zaballos makes a compelling case for the gastrointestinal tract being a longer term reservoir for replicating SARS-CoV-2 virions. He worked with Dr. Sabine Hazan to boost the master defender of the microbiome—Bifidobacterium species. It is gratifying to see that clinics working separately all over the world are coming to similar conclusions. I mentioned nattokinase in Ultimate Spike Detox and Bifidobacterium species in Longevity. Two products are readily available to you following the principles mentioned by Zaballos from The Wellness Company.

