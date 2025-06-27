FBI Uncovers Possible Bioterror Plot at University of Michigan as USDA Plans Dangerous Bird Flu Vaccination Campaign

By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

I had the pleasure of joining North Dakota’s local TV station, BEK TV’s Ladies of Another View to discuss breaking public health developments—from the USDA’s planned bird flu vaccination campaign in poultry to illegal CCP-linked biological operations uncovered on U.S. soil. What we covered should concern every American.

We also discussed two recent revelations that expose the growing threat of foreign infiltration in America’s biosecurity infrastructure:

FBI Arrests CCP-Linked Scientists for Possible Agroterrorism Plot – In two separate cases, three CCP-linked researchers were arrested for smuggling crop-destroying fungi and roundworms into the U.S. for “work” at a University of Michigan laboratory—materials that could damage the food supply and pose risks to human health.

The Reedley Biolab – In late 2022, an illegal California biolab tied to China was shut down and cleared by authorities. It contained thousands of samples of pathogens, including HIV, malaria, tuberculosis, and SARS-CoV-2, as well as nearly a thousand transgenic mice genetically engineered to mimic the human immune system. The biolab also contained a freezer labeled "Ebola".

How many other universities are implicated in illegal biological activities?

How many undeclared biolabs are storing dangerous pathogens on U.S. soil?

Extensive investigation is needed to answer these questions and protect the American people from another man-made disaster.

In February 2025, the USDA conditionally approved Zoetis’s H5N2 bird flu vaccine (inactivated virus) for use in U.S. poultry. Despite being mismatched to the circulating H5N1 strain and lacking any clinical efficacy data, this leaky vaccine appears poised for mass rollout. That means millions of chickens across America could be injected with a shot that:

Doesn’t sterilize infection or prevent viral shedding

Risks triggering immune escape mutations and more lethal viral strains

Could contaminate the food supply—with no labeling requirements for vaccinated poultry

Was approved purely on antibody production, not real-world protection

Peer-reviewed studies—like those by Li et al and Read et al—have already shown that leaky vaccines can accelerate viral mutation and increase lethality. Yet USDA officials appear more focused on smoothing over trade concerns than human health.

