Birth Rates Plummet Nine Months after COVID-19 Vaccination

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

COVID-19 vaccination is known to drop sperm count and motility for about six months. Spike protein has been found in semen. About 25% of women have their menstrual cycles disturbed by the shots. Thorp et al have shown that vaccination during pregnancy results in fetal loss, maternal and fetal hemorrhage. Karaman et al have reported in preclinical models that COVID-19 vaccination destroys > 60% of the viable eggs. It makes sense that vaccination among childbearing age would reduce fecundity which is the physiological capacity or potential to produce offspring as well as fertility, the actual number of offspring produced.

Manniche, V., Fürst, T., Schmeling, M., Gilthorpe, J. D., & Hansen, P. R. (2025). Rates of Successful Conceptions According to COVID-19 Vaccination Status: Data from the Czech Republic. Preprints. https://doi.org/10.20944/preprints202504.2487.v1

Please enjoy this in-depth interview in the McCullough Foundation studio hosted by Dr. McCullough and author-historian John Leake with Dr. Vibeke Manniche from Copenhagen. Manniche used data from the Czech republic to demonstrate that mass vaccination has reduced fertility rates by 33%.

