Shannon Joy on the New Bio-Pharmaceutical Deep State

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Please enjoy this long format interview on the Shannon Joy Show June 26, 2025. Shannon and Dr. McCullough cover developments within HHS including the nascent ACIP panel, profiteering entrepreneurs positioned as special government employees, and how the public is still denied radical transparency as promised by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. Joy does not hold back any punches.
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
President, McCullough Foundation
