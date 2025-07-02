Shannon Joy on the New Bio-Pharmaceutical Deep State

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this long format interview on the Shannon Joy Show June 26, 2025. Shannon and Dr. McCullough cover developments within HHS including the nascent ACIP panel, profiteering entrepreneurs positioned as special government employees, and how the public is still denied radical transparency as promised by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. Joy does not hold back any punches.

Please subscribe to FOCAL POINTS as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org