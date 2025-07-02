FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Shannon Joy on the New Bio-Pharmaceutical Deep State

Could a New Swamp Be Forming in Current Administration
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Jul 02, 2025
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this long format interview on the Shannon Joy Show June 26, 2025. Shannon and Dr. McCullough cover developments within HHS including the nascent ACIP panel, profiteering entrepreneurs positioned as special government employees, and how the public is still denied radical transparency as promised by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. Joy does not hold back any punches.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

