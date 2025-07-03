Spike Detoxification Offers Hope to Canadians Suffering Long Pandemic Syndromes

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please listen to this full length program by Action4Canada that reviews the pandemic response in Canada and appreciate that unlike the United States, in many ways Canadians do not have their civil liberties restored. Ms Tanya Gaw makes the case that Canadian authorities are unresponsive to growing concerns over vaccine safety.

COVID-19 vaccines are still pushed. Canadians are finding McCullough Protocol Base Spike Detoxification brings much needed hope to those suffering with long-COVID and vaccine injury syndromes. Many can now self-manage their syndromes with the Long COVID Bundle offered by The Wellness Company which is available on the internet and ships to Canadian addresses.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company

