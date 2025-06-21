CDC ACIP Panel Dismissed in Corruption Sweep, Food Dyes Out, RFK Not Done Yet

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Many of our followers consider themselves part of Gene Bailey’s “Flashpoint Army” or activated citizens encouraging all of us to do our own research and tell the truth about what is going on.
Please enjoy this segment of Flashpoint covering several important developments and how they will impact your life.
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
President, McCullough Foundation
