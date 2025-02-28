COVID-19 Update, West Texas Measles Outbreak, Loss of Confidence in Vaccines

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this long format conversation I had with West Texas physician, Dr. Ben Edwards of Veritas Medical. Here is some of his rich biosketch:

Born and raised in Belton, TX, I attended First Baptist Church growing up, played all the sports in school, and was voted “the nicest guy” in my senior class. I grew up watching both of my granddad’s practice “old school” country doctoring. They were general practitioners who might be found doing anything from delivering a baby, to amputating a leg, to sitting for an entire hour counseling a crying patient. Early on, I knew that I wanted to be that kind of doctor, one who took care of the entire family from cradle to grave. I wanted to work with the whole body and the whole family. I received my undergraduate degree from Baylor University, and later graduated from UT-Houston Medical School. Then my wife, Jamie, and I moved to Waco to complete my training at the Waco Family Practice Residency Program where I was Chief Resident. After graduation, the Lord directed us to West Texas and the Garza County Health Clinic in Post, TX.

There was not a doctor in the entire county when I arrived and the fledging clinic being run out of the old county hospital was struggling, with at least a $5,000 income-deficit every month. But my practice grew quickly and the clinic began to be prosperous. Later, when the clinic was completely out of debt and the tax payers were off the hook, everyone was happy. So happy, in fact, that they built a brand new, million-dollar state-of-the-art clinic for me. We eventually became the model-clinic, ranked in the ninetieth percentile of all American clinics for the number of patients seen, procedures performed, and charges and collections. Everything was going great. We even attracted some media attention. First, Texas Monthly then the Washington Post did stories on our clinic.

Ben reached out to me early in the pandemic having discovered the same methods I did for treated COVID-19 and later on managing vaccine injury syndromes. Dr. Edwards has testified brilliantly in the Texas Senate on the pandemic response and is a pillar in the West Texas medical community. You are going to be very interested on his perspectives concerning the current measles outbreak and much more.

