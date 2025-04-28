Eight Petrochemical Food Dyes Banned

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

The bright colors in candy like skittles and M and M’s and sports drinks like Gatorade are from petroleum based food dyes. Over decades research has linked these additives to worsened symptoms of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and many parents report children with autism are worsened by these products. Of even more concern are preclinical studies demonstrating higher risk of neoplasms in animal studies, particularly bladder cancer.

Please enjoy this brief segment of The Evening Edit on Fox Business with Liz MacDonald and Dr. McCullough as they review the FDA’s move to rid the food supply of eight food dyes. This comes years after food safety advocacy groups have lobbied the FDA trying to get these off the market.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org