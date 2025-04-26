FDA To Reduce Pharmaceutical Bias at Advisory Committee Meetings

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

The vast majority of drugs utilized today are developed by drug companies, not by the government or medical schools. For each drug there is a long and strictly defined process of drug development codified into law.

Where bias comes in is at the FDA advisory committee meetings. The pharmaceutical companies and their paid academic consultants present the core slides while the panel sits in a big square with the briefing booklet. The public and drug safety advocates sit in the gallery. Dr. McCullough explains the process to Grant Stinchfield pointing out the opportunity for bias and corruption in the process.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org