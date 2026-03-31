From Mandates to Medicine Cabinets: Dr. Peter McCullough’s Revolt Against the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

In a Real America’s Voice American Sunrise segment hosted by Dr Gina Loudon (March 24, 2026), internist, cardiologist, and epidemiologist Dr Peter A. McCullough, Chief Scientific Officer of The Wellness Company, reacted to a Massachusetts court’s temporary injunction blocking Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s plan to reduce and revise the federal childhood‑vaccine schedule. This has effectively returned America to the pre-RFK ACIP vaccine schedule which is mandated on children in many states because it is written into state law for school attendance.

Here’s the breakdown:

All 50 states + DC make certain childhood vaccinations legally mandatory for public‑school attendance.

Most states (≈ 42–44) adopt the CDC/ACIP schedule almost verbatim , adding any new vaccine (e.g., varicella in the 1990s, hepatitis B, MMR, and Tdap boosters) shortly after federal recommendation.

A small minority (≈ 6–8 states) maintain independent health‑department advisory boards that review CDC updates before promulgating them—sometimes delaying or declining new additions (e.g., HPV and COVID‑19 vaccines).

Every state allows at least medical exemptions; 44 permit some form of religious exemption, and 17 have a broader personal or philosophical exemption.

In practice, the CDC’s schedule functions as a de facto national mandate: when ACIP adds a pediatric vaccine, nearly every state agency imports the change into its school‑entry regulations within months.

McCullough said the policy effort failed by excluding major professional societies such as the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American College of Physicians from collaborative meetings in Washington; inclusion, he argued, might have avoided litigation.

He characterized the resistance of pharmaceutical corporations and public agencies to vaccine‑schedule reform as economically motivated, noting that government purchasing guarantees “maximum sales – maximum needles in every arm.” He linked rising rates of allergic and neuropsychiatric disorders in children to cumulative vaccine exposure and called for risk‑based vaccination rather than universal mandates.

Discussing COVID‑19 technology, McCullough explained that Spike proteins, generated both during SARS‑CoV‑2 infection and after mRNA vaccination, can persist and damage tissues, contributing to long COVID and vaccine‑injury syndromes. The Wellness Company has published a very helpful guide on the Spike protein for the public.

Finally, addressing supply instability in generic medicines caused by Middle‑East shipping disruptions, McCullough advised families to secure prescription refills or Wellness Company emergency field and travel kits containing broad‑spectrum antibiotics and guides for crisis use. He concluded that public health begins with individual preparedness and decentralized medical autonomy.

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company

https://www.twc.health/pages/focal-points

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