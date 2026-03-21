It's Risk-On for Vaccine Companies

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Grant Stinchfield on his podcast asked why vaccines are such a political football? Given the money involved with effectively mandated administration of bio-pharmaceuticals ti every child in America on a schedule often with multiple doses, its not hard to see why vaccine companies will not give an inch on “shared decision making” between the parents and the office staff. Most doctors are not involved with vaccines, so parents face a government schedule and nurses or pharmacists give the shots, and the money flows to the drug companies. With the court decision on AAP et al v Robert F. Kennedy, the excessive ACIP vaccine schedule is fully restored.

The American Public Health Association reported: “A coalition of leading medical professional societies and public health organizations today announced that the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts has issued a preliminary injunction to stay Secretary Kennedy's appointments to the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), as the appointments were likely made in violation of the Federal Advisory Committee Act (FACA). Judge Brian Murphy also stayed all votes taken by the now-stayed ACIP.” Effectively RFK, HHS, CDC and the new ACIP panel have been neutered. Please enjoy this issue of Stinchfield the Podcast.

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company

https://www.twc.health/pages/focal-points