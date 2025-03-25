Legal Breakthrough in Forced COVID-19 mRNA Injection Case Amid Alarming Links to Fatal Cardiac Micro-Scars

By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

In my latest interview on Worldview Tube with Brannon Howse, we discuss some of the latest breaking developments in health, including:

The PREP Act can’t override constitutional protections, court rules.

Among 1.7 million people, COVID-19 vaccination was linked to broad-spectrum side effects affecting dermatological, gynecological, ophthalmological, auditory, and dental systems.

Corroborates our prior research on COVID-19 vaccine-induced cardiac arrest, reinforcing the link between myocardial scarring, arrhythmias, and sudden death.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Please consider following both the McCullough Foundation and my personal account on X (formerly Twitter) for further content.