Legal Breakthrough in Forced COVID-19 mRNA Injection Case Amid Alarming Links to Fatal Cardiac Micro-Scars

Epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher on Brannon Howse Live
Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Mar 25, 2025
1
5
Share
Transcript

By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

In my latest interview on Worldview Tube with Brannon Howse, we discuss some of the latest breaking developments in health, including:

“Give It to Him Anyway”: Teen Given COVID-19 mRNA Shot Without Consent — State Supreme Court Says Family Can Sue

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
·
Mar 24
“Give It to Him Anyway”: Teen Given COVID-19 mRNA Shot Without Consent — State Supreme Court Says Family Can Sue

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Read full story

The PREP Act can’t override constitutional protections, court rules.

NEW STUDY — COVID-19 Vaccination Increased Risk of Hair Loss, Shingles, Endometriosis, Gum Disease, Warts, and More

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
·
Mar 22
NEW STUDY — COVID-19 Vaccination Increased Risk of Hair Loss, Shingles, Endometriosis, Gum Disease, Warts, and More

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Read full story

Among 1.7 million people, COVID-19 vaccination was linked to broad-spectrum side effects affecting dermatological, gynecological, ophthalmological, auditory, and dental systems.

NEW AUTOPSY STUDY - Cardiac Micro-Scars in Sudden Death Following COVID-19 Vaccination

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
·
Mar 19
NEW AUTOPSY STUDY - Cardiac Micro-Scars in Sudden Death Following COVID-19 Vaccination

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Read full story

Corroborates our prior research on COVID-19 vaccine-induced cardiac arrest, reinforcing the link between myocardial scarring, arrhythmias, and sudden death.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Please consider following both the McCullough Foundation and my personal account on X (formerly Twitter) for further content.

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)
Focal Points (Courageous Discourse) Podcast
Advancement of clinical science, protection of personal autonomy, liberty, and constitutional rights.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
