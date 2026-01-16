Long-COVID Grips Dr. May Hindmarsh

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

In this deeply revealing episode of BS Free MD, Drs. May and Tim Hindmarsh speak with cardiologist and internist Dr. Peter McCullough, a leading scientist investigating long COVID and post-vaccine syndromes. The conversation dives into the evolving understanding of spike-protein–related illness, McCullough’s ground-breaking research linking persistent spike protein exposure to long-term disability, and his practical “McCullough Protocol Base Spike Detoxification” approach.

Dr. May Hindmarsh shares her personal struggle: after severe COVID infections, menopause, and hormonal treatment, her health deteriorated—with rapid heart rate, mast-cell activation, histamine sensitivity, anxiety, insomnia, and gastrointestinal distress. She later discovered her blood test showed sky-high anti–spike protein antibody levels (>12,000 U/mL on LabCorp testing). McCullough explains that such titers correlate with circulating spike protein fragments, even years post-infection or post-vaccine. As shown by White et al, unvaccinated long-COVID Spike antibodies are typically less than 2,000 U/L, whereas the average vaccinated patient with symptoms are greater than 11,000 U/L. Levels above 5,000, he says, almost always indicate residual spike in the bloodstream—meaning persistent inflammation, microclots, or autoimmune cascades.

McCullough distinguishes long COVID manifesting as two broad syndromic clusters:

Cardio-respiratory/post-exertional malaise — fatigue, poor oxygenation, microthrombosis, and heart rhythm dysfunction. Neuroimmune/mast-cell–histamine dysregulation — anxiety, insomnia, rashes, diarrhea, and intolerance to histamine-rich foods.

He attributes both patterns primarily to ongoing Spike-protein toxicity, not the secondary inflammatory markers typically chased by clinicians. Criticizing the NIH and academic medicine, he argues nearly all research ignored the actual cause—the S-protein itself—and thus wasted a billion dollars producing “zero new treatments.”

McCullough outlines his treatment regimen, the McCullough Protocol Base Spike Detoxification, emphasizing three clinically validated enzymes: nattokinase, bromelain, and curcumin (contained in the Ultimate Spike Detox supplement). These compounds are the only proven agents able to degrade or denature the spike protein. Supportive approaches include:

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) at 2–3 atm for 90‑minute sessions (20–45 total).

High‑dose vitamin D , vitamin C, zinc, and antioxidant support to restore immune competency.

Probiotics , particularly Bifidobacterium and Prevotella strains (e.g., Activia yogurt or Wellness Company “Longevity” formulation), to repair gut microbiome depletion seen in long COVID.

Sweating (sauna or exertion) as spike excretion occurs through sweat and urine.

Ivermectin for suspected viral reservoir syndromes (craniofacial, pulmonary, dermatologic, night sweats).

Nasal/throat xylitol‑iodine sprays and gargles twice daily to prevent reinfection and transmission.

He warns that detoxification typically requires 6–12 months and that improvement correlates with antibody reduction; patients generally recover as levels fall below 5,000 and feel normal under 1,000. Alternative fads such as ozone therapy, stem cells, and intravenous vitamins are dismissed as ineffective or risky.

The discussion also touches on autoimmunity, gene polymorphisms causing mast‑cell sensitivity, and immune suppression due to altered glycoprotein‑120 motifs within spike proteins—possibly explaining false‑positive HIV or Lyme lab results. Both Hindmarsh doctors emphasize patient frustration with mainstream denial and note surging chronic disease and reinfection rates even among the highly vaccinated.

McCullough concludes that long‑COVID care must center on removing spike protein itself, not treating downstream effects. “Until the spike is gone,” he insists, “patients do not get better.”

